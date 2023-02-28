The Second Plenum concludes Tuesday. I do not know how much detail we will get this week of the plan for the “reform of Party and state institutions”. We may have to wait for the National People’s Congress to see how significant it is, but my working assumption is that the plan will be quite significant, with heavy emphasis on stability, hardening the system, especially the financial system, and science and technology indigenous innovation and self-reliance. And more centralization of power for Xi.

