Today is one of those days where I could not just get a very interesting newsletter together.

Summary of today’s top items:

Premier Li’s first State Council Executive Meeting - The agenda, per the official readout, was more political than economic - “The meeting stressed that the State Council is first and foremost a political organ and must ‘speak politics’".

National Data Bureau - Caixin reports that “The functions and staff of the National Data Bureau will come from consolidation of the Information Development Bureau of the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) and the high-tech department of the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC)”