I still can’t find anyone who can confirm the weekend phone calls with China claimed by President Trump. The Chinese are starting to have fun with the claim, with a CCTV host mocking Trump in this video, saying that really the US was “calling the stock market” to reverse Friday’s drop.

Are you ready for the October 1st 70 anniversary of the founding of the PRC Party in Beijing? Beijing is already going on lockdown, whatever fun remained will likely be gone for at least the next several weeks, PRC officials will be even more sensitive and paranoid, VPNs that still work may slow to a crawl and there will be significant economic disruptions as factories shut around Beijing in an attempt to ensure blue skies for the big day.

The South China Morning Post reports today that the parade will include even more impressive military hardware than the Victory over Japan Day 70th anniversary parade in 2015. I am glad I will be watching from afar.

