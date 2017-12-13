Today is the 80th anniversary of the terrible Nanjing Massacre by the Japanese. There were commemorations across China that dominated the news. Xi did use the trip to the commemoration in Jiangsu to make an inspection tour as well. More below in the Essential Eight.

The Essential Eight

1. Today In The North Korea Crisis

Comment: South Korea President Moon has arrived in Beijing, and US Secretary of State Tillerson says the US is willing to negotiate without preconditions, though it is far from clear if President Trump supports that position.

On "Meeting the Foreign Policy Challenges of 2017 and Beyond" - he 2017 Atlantic Council-Korea Foundation Forum - Tillerson Transcript: