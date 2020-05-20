Congratulations to Tsai Ing-wen on the start of her second term as President of Taiwan.

US Secretary of State Pompeo issued a statement that was read at her inauguration [Note: I previously wrote in error that he called] and Deputy National Security Advisor Matt Pottinger recorded a video message that played during her inauguration ceremony. Officials in Beijing are very unhappy, and their reactions should be another reminder that Taiwan remains perhaps the most dangerous part of the deteriorating US-China relationship.

President Trump tweeted about “some wacko in China” this morning: