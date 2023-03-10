Two meetings - The big event Friday is the election of the president and vice president of the PRC. The odds favor Xi winning a third-term as president…Han Zheng, the 7th ranked standing committee member in the 19th Party Congress is likely the new Vice President. If he does get that post it will force many of us, yours truly included, to revisit the speculations about why Wang Qishan became vice president after stepping down as a standing committee member of the 18th Party Congress.