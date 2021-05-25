Today’s Essential Eight items:

Propaganda and Education activities for the 100th Anniversary of the CCP - a new circular outlines activities for the next 36 days;

Putting money behind rural vitalization - The PBoC and 5 other departments issued a document about providing financial services for agricultural business and rural areas;

NDRC issues guideline on price reforms for high-quality development;

Inner Mongolia issues harsh draft rules to crackdown on crypto - The draft threatens loss of business licenses and in some cases ending of official careers and jail for non-compliance;

Damming the Yarlung Tsangpo - Australia’a ABC News has a long interactive story on a mooted hydropower project in Tibet that would dwarf the Three Gorges Dam;

Huawei’s HarmonyOS launching next week - It is billed as a homegrown operating system, but is it actually an Android fork?;