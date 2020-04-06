Qingming Festival-no newsletter today
Hi everyone, I realize I forgot to remind you last week that the newsletter would be off today, a holiday in the PRC. Sorry about that, back in your inboxes Tuesday - Bill
This dominated PRC media over the weekend- Xi leads national mourning for lives lost to COVID-19 - Xinhua:
Xi, Li Keqiang, Li Zhanshu, Wang Yang, Wang Huning, Zhao Leji, Han Zheng and Wang Qishan, as well as other Party and state leaders, stood in silence in the Zhongnanhai leadership compound in Beijing, at 10:00 a.m. The commemoration lasted for three minutes…
In commemoration of the martyrs and deceased compatriots, national flags flew at half-mast across the country and in all Chinese embassies and consulates abroad, and public recreational activities were suspended nationwide Saturday.