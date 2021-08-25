This is a guest post by by Tuvia Gering (@GeringTuvia) of the Middle East Media Studies Institute's (MEMRI) Chinese Media Studies Project.

In late February 2021, the Chinese Communist Party's (CCP) Central Propaganda Department published "Questions and Answers on the Study of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era 《习近平新时代中国特色社会主义思想学习问答》出版发行"[1].

The book, which is divided into seven sections and contains one hundred questions and answers, is an attempt to popularize CCP theory and ideological work and to clarify the "spirit, content, and practical requirements" of General Secretary Xi Jinping's theoretical and ideological contributions to the Party. It is aimed at Party leaders and members, as well as the general public. [Note from Bill: The People’s Daily is now running the book in installments of two Q&A per day, and is up to question #56 (习近平新时代中国特色社会主义思想学习问答连载), and at the current pace should finish by late September or early October, just in time…