Reopening - Reopening continues even though anecdotally cases are climbing. The reopening is inconsistent across regions and while the official data show a decline in cases but that data are likely distorted by the drop in testing underway nationwide. Reuters reports that new easing measures may be announced by Wednesday, including the downgrading of the classification of Covid from a Category A of infectious disease to a Category B one. Migration home for Lunar New Year will begin in the next couple of weeks. The travel of tens of millions may test the willingness of local officials to relax controls, especially in rural areas that have limited health infrastructure and governance capacity.