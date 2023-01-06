Summary of the Essential Eight:

PRC denies lack of transparency - Foreign Ministry spokesperson says it all: “At the moment, China’s COVID situation is under control. As China adjusts its COVID response policy, we will continue to carry out activities including technical exchanges with the WHO. It is hoped that the WHO Secretariat will take a science-based, objective and just position and play a positive role in addressing the pandemic globally”.

Reopening with Hong Kong - Another step in the return to normalcy, even if limited to just 50,000 people per day.