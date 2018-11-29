The G-20 guessing games should soon be over, but I do have one prediction in which I have very high confidence. At the Trump-Xi dinner in Argentina this weekend the US President will eat steak. Beyond that, I just want it to be over…

A group of "leading China specialists and students of one-party systems" under the auspices of the Hoover Institution and the Center on US-China Relations of the Asia Society has just issued a long report titled Chinese Influence & American Interests: Promoting Constructive Vigilance.

The report is interesting. balanced and timely, though I do not like the title. It is a mistake to talk about “Chinese influence” when the issue is Chinese Communist Party influence and interference operations, as just saying"Chinese" is a dangerous conflation that can spark anti-Chinese sentiment. To paraphrase Confucius, names matter.

The report comes at a time when many Western governments, led by Australia, are waking up to the activities of the CCP inside their countries. …