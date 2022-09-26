Summary of today’s Essential Eight:

More on the origin of the “coup” rumors - I assume most of you read my Sunday note on the frenzied rumors over the weekend - About those rumors of a “coup”. As I said in that note I think they are BS, nothing in the last day has changed that view.

Prepping for the 20th Party Congress - The list of the 2296 delegates is out and the propaganda organs are enlightening us with the likely key themes at the upcoming Congress.