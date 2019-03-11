Shaanxi mining case and private business; Italy and BRI; Huawei and “Manchurian chips”
Happy Monday! Not feeling particularly insightful today so no commentary to start the newsletter.
Thanks for reading.
The Essential Eight
1. More on the coming new Foreign Investment Law
In-Depth: New Foreign Investment Law Goes on Fast Track - Caixin:
With less than three months between its first and third readings, the draft Foreign Investment Law has passed through the legislative process at a dizzying speed last seen when China enacted the seven landmark laws of 1979.
Commentary: A landmark law in China's opening up - Xinhua
The draft Foreign Investment Law, being reviewed by the National People's Congress (NPC), China's national legislature, is a fundamental law for China's foreign investment and innovative improvement of its foreign investment legal system. It will promote and protect foreign investment in China by creating a stable, transparent and predictable market environment for fair competition.
People's Daily says foreign enterprise executives are very positive on the new law …