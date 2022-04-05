Today is the last day of the the Qingming Tomb Sweeping Festival holiday.

Shanghai tested 25 million or so people Monday, I do not think all the test results are in. The official case numbers for Monday were 13,354 indigenous cases, with all but 268 “asymptomatic”. Based on Vice Premier Sun Chunlan’s and other officials’ comments it sounds like people who tested positive and their close contacts in the tens of thousands at least - will soon be moved to medical facilities and quarantine centers. It is getting harder to see how the lockdown ends in just a few days.

The readout of Sun Chunlan’s inspections on April 4th and 5th - 孙春兰在上海调研指导 is interesting. There is a shift in wording from the April 2nd announcement of her arrival in Shanghai, which said that "after arriving in Shanghai, she exchanged views with responsible comrades of the Shanghai Municipal Committee and Municipal Government. 抵沪后即与上海市委和市政府负责同志交换意见"

Today's readout says "Sun Chunlan investigated and guided the epidemic prev…