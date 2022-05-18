Shanghai closer to declaring “victory”, Beijing still finding community cases - Shanghai continues to report no new cases outside of closed-loop managed areas, and while officials say the city is reopening there are still many restrictions on movement. But a declaration of victory appears imminent; the Party will have to be very careful about how it tries to push any triumphalist propaganda about the “battle to defend Shanghai” from Covid, given how angry so many in Shanghai are about the disastrous lockdown. I still think there will be new leadership for Shanghai, would not be surprised if once “victory” is declared the Party center will move. Someone senior has to take responsibility for this disaster.