It does not sound like the expectation among Shanghai officials is that they will reach zero-COVID status at the community level by April 20. There is still a long, grinding slog ahead.

Today’s Essential Eight:

Shanghai outbreak More on the correctness of the dynamic zero-Covid policy 25th meeting of the central commission for deepening overall reform New “Study Outline of the Overall National Security Concept” China sends a diplomat to Europe Solomon Islands Positive energy for the economy needed CNKI looks like a rich target for the anti-monopoly regulators

Thanks for reading