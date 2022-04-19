Shanghai; National Security; Europe; Positive energy for the economy; CNKI
It does not sound like the expectation among Shanghai officials is that they will reach zero-COVID status at the community level by April 20. There is still a long, grinding slog ahead.
Today’s Essential Eight:
Shanghai outbreak
More on the correctness of the dynamic zero-Covid policy
25th meeting of the central commission for deepening overall reform
New “Study Outline of the Overall National Security Concept”
China sends a diplomat to Europe
Solomon Islands
Positive energy for the economy needed
CNKI looks like a rich target for the anti-monopoly regulators
Thanks for reading