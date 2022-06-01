Shanghai government says the lockdown did not end because there was never a lockdown - The Shanghai government keeps making messes, remarkable how incompetent the local officials have been over the last several months, it is going to take a long time for Shanghai to recover its reputation as a well-run city. The required regular testing is seeing some hitches as the lines in some places are far too long. Beijing on the other hand looks much better run, and it appears the city will be able to avoid a full Shanghai-style “don’t call it a lockdown lockdown”.