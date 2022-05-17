Today’s Essential Eight items”

Outbreaks - Shanghai declared that it has halted community spread in the entire city, Beijing has not locked down but it has shut one of its biggest seafood markets, likely due to transmission from the outbreak in Tianjin.

Wang Yang and Liu He talk to tech firms, don't say anything new - From the brief official report on the meeting there are no indications anything was said different than what has been said for the last couple of months. Optimists may see it is a sign of a relaxation of the crackdown on the platform tech firms, I am not yet convinced.