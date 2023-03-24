Sharp China: The Grim Implications of Xi's Week in Moscow and the Continuing Adventures of TikTok on Capitol Hill

On today’s show Andrew and Bill begin withXi Jinping’s visit to Moscow and a week of news about deepening ties between China and Russia. Topics include: The recent inversion of the Russia-China relationship, concerns about what a Xi-Putin union means for the rest of the world, and more signs that a much broader project is underway as Xi seek to reshape the international order. For the second half of the show: Real-time reactions to Thursday’s TikTok hearing in Congress, including the testimony from CEO Shou Zi Chew, the lobbying efforts that bore little fruit this week, and framing today’s TikTok reality with memories of the public apology from ByteDance founder Zhang Yiming in 2018. At the end: The ERNIE Bot rollercoaster, a public apology to Purdue basketball fans, and Chinese food recs in the D.C. area.

