The new panda cub at the National Zoo in Washington DC has a name—Xiao Qi Ji 小奇迹。

Apologies for engaging in panda propaganda, and US-China relations are long past the point of a cute panda cub changing anything, but every once in a while we need something cute. That name though is going to lead to all sorts of embarrassing pronunciation blunders.

The Trump Administration has 57 days left in office and the people running China policy are doing their best to push out as many “hawkish” polices as they can, but from what we have seen so far without actually crossing any of the PRC’s real “red lines”. If the goal in these waning days is to somehow “lock-in” the the Biden Administration’s approach they are going to have to do a lot more than what we have seen so far.

Housekeeping note: This Thursday is Thanksgiving in the US and so there will be no newsletter.

Today’s Essential Eight: