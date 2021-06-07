Socialism and China have not disappointed each other; Gaokao; Countering foreign sanctions; US senators visit Taiwan
Today’s Essential Eight items:
Socialism and China have not disappointed each other
Central government to collect local land sales revenue
Law on countering foreign sanctions imminent
Xi Jinping Thought on Diplomacy a guide to global primacy?
Is the PBoC manipulating the RMB?
US sends vaccines and Senators to Taiwan on military aircraft
Possible deal to resolve Meng/Kovrig/Spavor detentions?
Gaokao
Thanks for reading.