The National Health Commission changed the way it classifies confirmed cases of the COVUD-19 virus in Hubei and so there was a huge spike of 14,840 new cases in the province. The reclassification is good for all the people who are sick but were not confirmed under the previous method.

Chen Yixin, the deputy head of the “central guiding group” in Wuhan, admitted that the government has not yet finished counting all the infected cases in the city and “the number could be quite large”-陈一新：武汉感染人数未摸清 潜在被感染基数或较大

中央指导组副组长陈一新表示，要清醒认识武汉疫情的不确定性。与输入地相比，武汉感染者底数还没有完全摸清，蔓延扩散的规模也没有较为精准的估计预测。据有关方面推算，武汉潜在被感染的基数可能还比较大。

The situation remains very grim in Hubei and more cities in the province are going into quarantine lockdown. Do not be surprised for significantly higher case numbers to come.

The announcement of the surge in new cases coincided with the replacement of the Hubei provincial and Wuhan municipal party secretaries. Ying Yong, previously mayor of Shanghai, replaced Jiang Chaoliang as provincial…