Xi Jinping chaired a Politburo standing committee meeting today to review a report on the implementation of the 13th five-year plan, the first five-year plan that Xi has fully overseen. As you would expect, they achieved the main goals.

Xi is overseeing a big meeting in Beijing and broadcast live in just a few hours to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the PRC’s entry into the War to Resist American Aggression and Aid Korea. I believe this will be the last big event of this commemoration week, but expect the propaganda messaging to go on for the foreseeable future.

Tonight is the last US presidential election debate, China will likely come up, including claims about Hunter Biden’s business dealings in China. We are in a very complicated information environment and over the last week there has been both a hard drive provided via Rudy Giuliani et al and a research report that has come out of Asia.

I have read the news stories and read the research report, which was sent to me by the a…