Stormy "New Vistas" In US-Sino Relations; North Korea Sanctions; Micro-lender Smackdown Expanding; Zhou Xiaochuan On Financial Risk; "Marriage Material" - Sinocism 11.22.17
Happy Wednesday…just a reminder that Thursday is Thanksgiving so there will be no newsletter tomorrow.
I mistakenly wrote yesterday that Lu Wei “used to run” Xinhua. In fact he only rose to Deputy Party Secretary of Xinhua before moving on. Thanks to a reader who had very unpleasant dealings him during his Xinhua time for noting the error.
The CCDI is out with an "explainer" of Lu's detention, says it is a result of the CCDI inspection of the CAC that found political and economic problems. There are some foreign firms that may need to be doing compliance checks, and I do wonder if Wen Jiabao has been sleeping well lately.
Happy Thanksgiving!