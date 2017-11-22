Happy Wednesday…just a reminder that Thursday is Thanksgiving so there will be no newsletter tomorrow.

I mistakenly wrote yesterday that Lu Wei “used to run” Xinhua. In fact he only rose to Deputy Party Secretary of Xinhua before moving on. Thanks to a reader who had very unpleasant dealings him during his Xinhua time for noting the error.

The CCDI is out with an "explainer" of Lu's detention, says it is a result of the CCDI inspection of the CAC that found political and economic problems. There are some foreign firms that may need to be doing compliance checks, and I do wonder if Wen Jiabao has been sleeping well lately.

Happy Thanksgiving!