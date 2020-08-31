Today’s Essential Eight:

Xi’s article on ideological and political work in education Taiwan US-China Hong Kong PRC diplomacy in Europe India-China border tensions Seventh Tibet Work Conference TikTok deal close, or in jeopardy?

The US government continues to make official moves to strengthen its official relationship with Taiwan, and the Taiwan government is taking steps to allow for serious negotiations over a bilateral trade agreement.

As US Assistant Secretary of State said in a speech today: