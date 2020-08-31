Taiwan; India-China border tensions; Ideological and political work in education; TikTok deal
Today’s Essential Eight:
Xi’s article on ideological and political work in education
Taiwan
US-China
Hong Kong
PRC diplomacy in Europe
India-China border tensions
Seventh Tibet Work Conference
TikTok deal close, or in jeopardy?
The US government continues to make official moves to strengthen its official relationship with Taiwan, and the Taiwan government is taking steps to allow for serious negotiations over a bilateral trade agreement.
As US Assistant Secretary of State said in a speech today:
The U.S. has long had a one-China policy. This is distinct from Beijing’s “One China Principle” under which the Chinese Communist Party asserts sovereignty over Taiwan. The U.S. takes no position on sovereignty over Taiwan...
We have changed nothing about these longstanding policies. What we are doing, though, is making some important updates to our engagement with Taiwan to better reflect these policies and respond to changing circumstances. The adjustments are significant, but still well within the bou…