It is unclear if there is actually a deal for TikTok in the US, after various reports over the weekend that one had been struck. The whole process has become increasingly grotesque and damaging. From what has been leaked publicly so far, I agree with Ben Thompson’s comment earlier today in his Stratechery newsletter:

In short, this deal is the worst possible outcome: First, there is at best a marginal gain in U.S. data security, which probably wasn’t a concern in the first place.

Second, there are only fig leaf improvements to the question of the recommendation algorithm, which will have zero impact on very real concerns around the Chinese Communist Party’s ability to censor and push propaganda to U.S. consumers.

Third, the very concept of the rule of law is in shambles, as the only real change from the original Microsoft deal is to ensure that ByteDance keeps the company while Trump donors get a cloud deal.

It is not just Oracle who benefits: