If you have been in the path of Hurricane Florence or Typhoon Mangkhut I hope you are safe.

As you read this newsletter President Trump may have announced tariffs on another $200 billion worth of Chinese imports to the US. Multiple reports have him announcing them today or tomorrow, though the implementation timeline is unclear.

If he does announce new tariffs then expect the Chinese to decline to send Liu He to DC for another round of talks.

A former finance minister said something over the weekend that will only play into the hands of the more hawkish elements of the US government. According to Caixin, Lou Jiwei said China Could Ban Exports of Products Crucial to U.S. manufacturers: