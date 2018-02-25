And we are back from the New Year’s holiday. Today’s issue is a short note on the Communist Party of China Central Committee’s proposed changes to the State Constitution that were approved at the 2nd Plenum in January bit only released a couple of hours ago. Normal publishing will resume Monday. If you are reading this note but do not subscribe to the 4X weekly Sinocism China Newsletter please consider doing so here.

Xinhua has published some of the State Constitution changes that should be ratified at the National People’s Congress (NPC) that opens March 5. There are several interesting changes, including the standing up of the new National Supervisory Commission system and the addition of the adjectives of "great", "modern" and "beautiful" to describe "a socialist country", but the biggest change looks to be the scrapping of the two-term limit for President and Vice President.

This revision is another move in the growing list of norm-busting changes Xi has pushed to allow him to sta…