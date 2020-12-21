We are going to be hearing a lot more about the “five fundamentals “五个根本”. They make up one of the key themes in the propaganda since the Central Economic Work Conference:

The authority of the Party Center is the fundamental support for the whole party and the people of all nationalities in times of crisis 党中央权威是危难时刻全党全国各族人民迎难而上的根本依靠; The supremacy of the people is the fundamental premise for making the right choice 人民至上是作出正确抉择的根本前提; Institutional advantage is the fundamental guarantee for the formation of great strength to overcome the difficulties 制度优势是形成共克时艰磅礴力量的根本保障; Scientific decision-making and creative responses are the fundamental methods to turn crisis into opportunity 科学决策和创造性应对是化危为机的根本方法; Self-reliance in science and technology is the fundamental support for promoting the overall situation of development 科技自立自强是促进发展大局的根本支撑

