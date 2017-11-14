President Trump is on his way home from Asia.

The trip had its successes but overall it looks to have highlighted his apparent strategic schizophrenia.

In support of the recently articulated "Indo-Pacific" strategy he revived the "Quadrilateral Security Dialogue", aka the "Quad", a grouping of the US, India, Japan and Australia first formed in 2007 but quickly shelved, apparently in deference to Beijing's concerns. Now the big four may be back, as The Financial Times reports in Diplomatic initiative revived to counter China’s growing influence: