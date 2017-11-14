The "Quad"; "Great Leader 伟大领袖" Xi Jinping; Bitcoin Cash Pump And Dump--Sinocism 11.14.17
President Trump is on his way home from Asia.
The trip had its successes but overall it looks to have highlighted his apparent strategic schizophrenia.
In support of the recently articulated "Indo-Pacific" strategy he revived the "Quadrilateral Security Dialogue", aka the "Quad", a grouping of the US, India, Japan and Australia first formed in 2007 but quickly shelved, apparently in deference to Beijing's concerns. Now the big four may be back, as The Financial Times reports in Diplomatic initiative revived to counter China’s growing influence:
Officials from the US, Japan, Australia and India met at the weekend on the sidelines of the Asean summit in Manila to restart the “quad”, a diplomatic initiative set up a decade ago to counterbalance China’s growing power in the region.
None of the four mentioned China in subsequent statements but each touched on issues likely to make Beijing nervous. The talked of the importance of the Indo-Pacific region being “free and open” and bound by a “r…