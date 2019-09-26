China right now is all about the 10.1 celebration, so today’s newsletter may be a bit boring.

The mainland may be on lockdown but Hong Kong is not. Carrie Lam is on a PR offensive, with a New York Times OpEd and a town hall meeting, but her efforts are unlikely to sway the Hong Kong protestors, or prevent more demonstrations this weekend and on October 1.

As noted earlier this week I intend to publish next Monday and Tuesday but there may not be enough going on Wednesday and Thursday to justify a newsletter, given the whole country, and a lot of you readers, will be on vacation.

Thanks for reading.