The Tsai/McCarthy Meeting and China's Reaction, Taiwan's Upcoming Presidential Election, Warren Buffett and TSMC, and China and AI

On today’s show guest host Ben Thompson (Stratechery) and Bill begin with Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen's meeting with Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy and discuss China's reaction and the mood on the ground in Taiwan as it approaches a Presidential Election. Later: a discussion on Warren Buffett's comments about TSMC and China's proposed rules for AI.

As per our custom, this first episode of the month is outside the paywall and free for everyone.

