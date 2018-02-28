We will get right into it today, with one flip comment from me. The way Xi has maneuvered through Chinese politics and manipulated and reshaped the system is remarkable. He looks like a cross between Mao and Machiavelli, so I think we can start calling him Maochiavelli...

I wish it were actually funny.

Thanks for reading.

The Essential Eight

1. Third Plenum Communique

The Communique makes clear that the goal of deepening reform is to strengthen the Party's leadership of everything, so expect to see more of the re-merging of the Party and the State.

CCTV Evening News Wednesday devoted the top 16 minutes to the 3rd Plenum and the Communique, with the full text and video from inside the meeting. The delegates were allowed paper and pencils--[视频]中国共产党第十九届中央委员会第三次全体会议公报_CCTV: