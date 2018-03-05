It is NPC Party time! I know, it is hard to contain our excitement.

This year's meeting will last 16 suspense-filled days, slightly longer than normal.

Premier Li Keqiang, sounding thoroughly defeated, delivered the work report Monday. There is much more on that in the Essential Eight.

The NPC is in focus but do not ignore the weekend release of the Third Plenum "decision on deepening reform of Party and state institutions". It will inform many of the NPC decisions, and it is also another reminder that Xi's vision is to reinsert the Communist Party into every aspect of life in the PRC.

A couple of things of note from the NPC so far:

1. The addiction to a GDP growth target continues, with the 2018 one set for "around 6.5%". The Party just can’t quit it;

2. Wang Qishan got some propaganda love, including some shots of him sitting with the current Standing Committee, kind of like a de facto eighth member of the body;

There are a couple of documents circulating that purport to have the planned…