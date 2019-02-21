Rumors about progress in the US-China trade talks are flying again. Perhaps the Chinese side is finally making more substantive offers as the original March 1 deadline approaches, or perhaps both sides recognize the best they can get before then is a set of high-level Memoranda of Understanding that the US side at least hopes can be turned into deals with more teeth when President Trump and General Secretary Xi eventually meet again? We should find out soon enough, though I remain suspicious of any of the leaks on the eve of this round.

Trump already has three Asia trips scheduled between now and the end of June—next week to Vietnam to meet Kim, May 26-28 to Japan to visit the new Emperor, and the G-20 Summit in Osaka, Japan June 28-29—so it seems unlikely he would schedule a fourth to go meet with Xi. So if they are to meet before May does that increase the likelihood a mooted next Trump-Xi meeting will be in the US?

Reading the Beijing tea leaves is tough, reading Trump tweets someti…