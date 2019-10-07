Hi everyone, I am under the weather and so today’s issue is a bit shorter and in a different format than usual.

China is back from the holiday Tuesday and I expect the newsletter should be back to normal as well tomorrow.

PRC Vice Minister Liao Min is in DC leading deputy-level trade talks in advance of Liu He’s arrival for the talks this Thursday and Friday. Today’s White House statement on the upcoming talks said:

The two sides will look to build on the deputy-level talks of the past weeks. Topics of discussion will include forced technology transfer, intellectual property rights, services, non-tariff barriers, agriculture, and enforcement.

Bloomberg reported over the weekend another version of the story that the Chinese are narrowing the scope of the trade talks: