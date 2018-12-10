Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou's bail hearing continues today. Unless she decides to waive extradition to the US, or gets bail and flees back to China, her case in Canada could drag out for months or longer before she is either released or sent to the US.

China has launched a series of propaganda tirades and threats against Canada. It is hard to see how those threats will not backfire on Beijing, and it is also interesting to note that so far the the nastiest vitriol has been directed at Canada not the US.

China does want the US-China trade talks to continue and for now at least will not allow the arrest of Meng to derail the negotiations. There had been talk that Liu He would come to DC this week for the talks. So far that is not confirmed and the calendar is difficult for him if the Central Economic Work Conference is to be held in the next week and there is to be a big Reform and Opening meeting on the anniversary of the December 18-22, 1978 Third Plenum that launched Reform and Opening.

