Trade War Ceasefire Didn't Last Long; Xi's Speech On Building A Tech Superpower; Not Enough Partying In Universities; 5,000 Years Of Civilization; John Garnaut Has Hurt Beijing's Feelings
Just when I thought we could take a break from talking US-China trade the Trump Administration undoes the ceasefire from last week and announces tariffs are coming--White House Statement on Steps to Protect Domestic Technology and Intellectual Property from China’s Discriminatory and Burdensome Trade Practices:
To protect our national security, the United States will implement specific investment restrictions and enhanced export controls for Chinese persons and entities related to the acquisition of industrially significant technology. The proposed investment restrictions and enhanced export controls will be announced by June 30, 2018, and they will be implemented shortly thereafter.
The United States will continue to pursue litigation at the World Trade Organization for violations of the Agreement on Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights based on China’s discriminatory practices for licensing intellectual property. The United States filed the case regarding these viola…