Trump and Bolton talk tough on China; Cui Tiankai takes to Fox News; Yi Gang says China can handle trade war and will not engage in competitive devaluation; Crazy Rich Asians gets China release date
Today's newsletter is a bit long because I included China-related excerpts from President Trump's 60 Minutes interview and National Security Advisor John Bolton's interview on the Hugh Hewitt radio show.
Other things on my radar this morning include:
US officials are not the only ones taking to media to discuss US-China relations; Ambassador Cui Tiankai sat for an interview with Chris Wallace for the Fox News Sunday show;
"钟轩理 Zhongxuanli" the pseudonym for the Central Propaganda Department Theoretical Bureau, is out with another commentary in People’s Daily on the US-China trade war;
In statements at the IMF meeting PBoC governor Yi Gang expressed confidence about China's ability to weather the trade war and promised that "we will not engage in competitive devaluation, and will not use the exchange rate as a tool to deal with trade frictions";
US Treasury Mnuchin says a Trump-Xi G20 meeting is not a done deal;
Xi chaired the second meeting of the Central Commission for Integrated Military …