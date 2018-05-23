Trump Backs Off Trade And ZTE Deals; US-DPRK Summit In Doubt; Congress Targets PRC Investments & Confucius Institutes; Australia Has Upset Beijing; More Support For Indigenous Chips; Central-Local Relations
The Essential Eight
1. Trump Backs Off Trade And ZTE Deals
Trump Denies Reaching Deal With China on ZTE - The New York Times:
“There is no deal. We will see what happens,” Mr. Trump said in response to reporters’ questions about ZTE during a meeting with President Moon Jae-in of South Korea. Mr. Trump, when asked if he was happy with how recent trade meetings with China went, responded: “No, not really. I think that they’re a start.”
“China has made a fortune,” Mr. Trump said, just hours after his closest advisers had last gone on television to promote the success of the recent trade talks. “I’m not satisfied, but we have a long way to go,” he said.
And his Tweet Wednesday cast even more doubt on the deal: