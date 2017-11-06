Happy Monday...two more days until President Trump lands in Beijing.

From everything I am hearing and reading it should be a fairly harmonious visit, though as Josh Rogin writes in today's Washington Post the long-rumored "much tougher" approach may come soon after- A more hawkish Trump approach to China is coming soon - The Washington Post:

After months of what officials and Asia experts saw as a somewhat disjointed and contradictory approach to Asia’s rising power, officials say the administration is coalescing around a strategy that will attempt to define the Indo-Pacific chessboard on America’s terms and respond to the threat that China’s activities pose to the United States and its regional allies.

The shift is the result of the increasing influence of China hawks inside the administration, officials and experts close to the Trump team say. “While everyone’s been paying attention to the distractions, the traditional Republican Asia hawks are moving China policy in a direction that w…