In an interview with Bob Davis of the Wall Street Journal President Trump dampened some of the optimism about a potential agreement with Xi Jinping at the G-20:

Mr. Davis: Do you think that – I know the Chinese – the Chinese No. 1 goal in this G-20 is to get you to delay or suspend that [increase in the tariff rate on some Chinese imports from 10 percent to] 25 percent on January 1. Do you – are you willing to do that?

President Trump: I think it would be highly unlikely...

You know, we don’t even have a deal with – I don’t know if you know. We really don’t have a deal with China. They do whatever they want...

So but what I’m saying is that I am very happy with what’s going on right now. We’ve only used a small portion of what we have to use because I have another $267 billion [in imports] to go if I want, and then I’m also able to raise interest rates. And we have money that is pouring right now, pouring –

Mr. Davis: When you say interest rates, do you mean – do you mean tariffs, as oppos…