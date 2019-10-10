Yesterday’s newsletter had an as yet undetermined formatting error that garbled all the Chinese in email format. Thanks for everyone who wrote in to tell me. If in the future this happens again try clicking on the headline in the body of the email to view the newsletter online.

The latest episode of this season’s “Trade Wars” is now filming in DC. There were some conflicting leaks overnight about whether or not Vice Premier Liu He would leave today instead of tomorrow as planned, and whether or not there is still hope of even a small, incremental deal. President Trump shot down part of that in a tweet: