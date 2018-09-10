I hope you all had a nice weekend. Here are some of the top issues today:

There has still been no announcement yet on the promised tariffs on another $200 billion of Chinese goods, but President Trump did threaten on Friday to put tariffs on all imports from China;

Li Zhanshu went to Pyongyang for a fraternal socialist lovefest on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the founding of the DPRK;

The Xinjiang crackdown was literally front and center of the Sunday New York Times. This issue is only going to grow in importance in the US-China relationship, and the possibility of senior PRC officials making the sanctions list under the Magnitsky Act is very real;

On the eve of an economic meeting and war games in Russia the PRC Ambassador to Russia says that PRC-Russian relations are the best they have ever been;