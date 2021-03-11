The National People’s Congress concluded today, everything passed and 2012 is still the last time a premier’s NPC press conference was exciting.

The two most important outcomes from this year’s NPC are the “Outline of the 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025) for National Economic and Social Development and the Long-Range Objectives Through the Year 2035” and the changes to the Hong Kong electoral process.

Now the bureaucracies will work through detailed implementation plans for their areas of responsibility in the five-year plan and the 2035 objectives.

The changes to Hong Kong sound like they will be in place within several weeks, similar to the timeline for the implementation of last year’s National Security Law.

Western governments are already condemning the electoral reforms. As I wrote March 1 about the likely revisions: