Apologies for the resend but I had an important typo in the original. Li Yuanchao did NOT make the new Central Committee //End Update

The 19th Party Congress concluded by confirming Xi Jinping as the most powerful Chinese leader in decades. As expected, the Party Congress wrote thought “Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era 习近平新时代中国特色社会主义思想” into the Party Constitution as a guide to action 行动指南.

Xinhua gives us the details in CPC Constitution enshrines Xi's thought as part of action guide: