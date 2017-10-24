UPDATED: Xi Thought Enters The Party Constitution; Wang Qishan Will Not Be On 19th PBSC
Apologies for the resend but I had an important typo in the original. Li Yuanchao did NOT make the new Central Committee //End Update
The 19th Party Congress concluded by confirming Xi Jinping as the most powerful Chinese leader in decades. As expected, the Party Congress wrote thought “Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era 习近平新时代中国特色社会主义思想” into the Party Constitution as a guide to action 行动指南.
Xinhua gives us the details in CPC Constitution enshrines Xi's thought as part of action guide:
An amendment to the Constitution of the Communist Party of China (CPC) was approved Tuesday, making Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era a new component of the Party's guide for action, according to a resolution of the 19th CPC National Congress.
Unanimously agreed by Party delegates, the amendment juxtaposed Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era along with Marxism-Leninism, Mao Zedong Thought…