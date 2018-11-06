US-China Diplomatic and Security Dialogue this week; Wang Qishan speaks in Singapore; Xinjiang; More reassurances for private businesses; China and Iran sanctions
The US and Chinese governments have confirmed that the US-China Diplomatic and Security Dialogue will meet this week in DC, as Sinocism told you yesterday. It was supposed to convene last month but was postponed, with each side blaming the other, though from what I hear the Chinese made an October meeting pointless by saying Defense Minister Wei Fenghe would be unavailable, in a fit of pique after the US imposed Russia-related sanctions on the PLA.
The meeting is set for this Friday:
The U.S. Department of State and the U.S. Department of Defense today announced that the second U.S.-China Diplomatic and Security Dialogue (D&SD) will be held in Washington on November 9, 2018.
Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo and Secretary of Defense James N. Mattis will host Chinese Politburo Member and Director of the Office of Foreign Affairs of the Communist Party of China Yang Jiechi and Minister of National Defense General Wei Fenghe for the Dialogue, along with members of the U.S. delegation and…