The US and China may be talking again about a trade deal. The Wall Street Journal broke the story that Treasury Secretary Mnuchin has invited Liu He to another round of talks. The Chinese have not yet accepted but it sounds like they will.

Liu was embarrassed at the end of May when President Trump blew up what Mnuchin and Liu thought was a deal and so Mnuchin has little to no credibility in Beijing now. If Liu does travel to DC then there likely were assurances made via Trump or his closest advisors that this time would be different.

We'll see, hope to get some more insight for you over the coming days.

