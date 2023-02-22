US-China Meeting in Munich; Biden in Kyiv and Wang Yi in Moscow; Blinken’s Warnings on Weapons; The Disappearance of Bao Fan

On today's show Andrew and Bill begin with reaction to the meeting between Wang Yi and Anthony Blinken in Munich last weekend, including competing readouts that signal continued tension between the U.S. and China, other statements weekend that underscore Chinese frustrations, and what to look for from both sides in the months to come. Then: Joe Biden is in Kyiv, Wang Yi is in Moscow, and Secretary of State Blinken is warning the rest of the world that China is considering providing lethal assistance to the Russians. They discuss the implications of such assistance, questions about the underlying intelligence, the EU's stance, and the various considerations that make this possibility so concerning for the rest of the world. At the end: The mystery surrounding Bao Fan over the past week, the departure of Ray Dalio, uncertainty clouding the future of US-China travel, and a bit of good news from comedy clubs in New York City.

To email the show: email@sharpchina.fm We love feedback and ques…